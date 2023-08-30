Bulgaria: The State of Emergency remains in Chepelare municipality

The partial state of emergency declared in Chepelare municipality remains in force due to the large fire near the village of Hvojna.

During the night, teams of the fire brigade were on duty on the spot, and the deputy mayor of Chepelare Stoyan Kuzmov called on the volunteers who want to help in extinguishing the fire - to be in the town today at 8 a.m.

The fire has covered nearly 600 acres of pine forest. More than 100 people - firefighters, employees of forestry in the area and volunteers participated in the extinguishing yesterday. Two military helicopters from the "Krumovo" air base joined the fight against the fire. And today they are expected to turn on again. Heavy chain equipment provided the firefighting teams access to the burning fires, and since yesterday the teams have been working around the clock. There is extremely good coordination between all the firefighters, but in fact the difficult terrain makes their work difficult. There is a need for people to get involved in putting out the fire.

There is no danger to populated areas. The fire is now partially contained, but there are still isolated outbreaks.

And in neighboring Greece, efforts to control the fire north of the city of Alexandroupolis continue.

Hundreds of firefighters, including reinforcements from Serbia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Albania, continue to battle the flames, which have burned an area of more than 800 square kilometers, including about a third of Dadia National Park.

