Bulgaria: Nearly 40 Migrants caught at the entrance to Sofia

Crime | August 30, 2023, Wednesday // 09:53
Nearly 40 illegal migrants were caught by the police early this morning on the Trakia highway.

The foreign citizens were in a van in the area of "Crna Matsa", on the way to Sofia.

Police presence has been increased on site.

It is assumed that the migrants are from Afghanistan.

Yesterday, 40 migrants were caught in the region of Strandzha.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

Tags: migrants, sofia, police
