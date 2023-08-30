COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 49 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The number of newly registered cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 49, there are no deaths, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases were detected using 990 tests, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 4.95%. The number of victims of the epidemic remained unchanged at 38,449 people.

35 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours, bringing their number to 1,270,535 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 1,707 active cases, of which 144 are hospitalized, including 13 in intensive care units.

The number of new arrivals in hospitals for the last 24 hours is 13.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 12 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus were given, thus the total number in Bulgria reached 4,613,564. 2,077,810 people have completed the vaccination course, 946,172 received the first booster dose, and 73,602 - the second.

