Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Thunder, Conditions for Hail

With the passage of a cold atmospheric front across the country today, rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the western half of Bulgaria, and there are conditions for hail. The wind will begin to shift from the northwest, bringing cooler air with it.

The maximum temperatures will be between 30°C and 33°C, in Sofia - around 31°C. In the eastern half of the country, where it will remain mostly sunny, it will remain dangerously hot, with moderate south-easterly winds and maximum temperatures between 34°C and 39°C.

At night, mainly in Western, and tomorrow - in Northern Bulgaria, cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in many places it will again rain and thunder, the conditions for hail also remain.

Cooler air will continue to move in from the northwest on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop and the maximum will be from 26°-27°C in the northwest to 34°-35°C in the southeast areas, where the wind will still be from the south; it will be mostly sunny there.

It will be foggy along the Black Sea before noon, and around and after noon in some places it will rain and thunder. The wind is weak to moderate with a direction from the east, and the wave of the sea will be 2-3 knots. The maximum temperatures will be from 27°C to 29°C, the temperature of the sea water is around 26°-27°C.

Rainfall and thunderstorms are also expected in the mountains, in the morning hours mainly in the massifs of Western Bulgaria, and around and after noon in Stara Planina.

It will be sunny in the mountains of southern Bulgaria. The wind will be from the west, moderate and temporarily strong.

And in the coming days, precipitation is expected, accompanied by thunder in many places. On Thursday mainly over the central and eastern parts of Northern Bulgaria and the mountains, on Friday in places in Southern and Eastern Bulgaria, and on weekends in the eastern and mountainous regions of the country. Temperatures will remain unchanged.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology