Turkey’s Ambassador: The Investments of Turkish companies in Bulgaria reach 2.5 billion euros
"There are about 70 large Turkish companies operating in Bulgaria, whose investments reach 2.5 billion euros, and 15,000 jobs have been created". This is what the ambassador of Turkey to Bulgaria, Aylin Sekizkök, said in Shumen to the participants in the forum "Opportunities for the labor market in North-Eastern Bulgaria", organized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.
Prime Minister Academician Nikolai Denkov and the ministers of labor and social policy Ivanka Shalapatova, of education and science Prof. Galin Tsokov, of economy and industry Bogdan Bogdanov and of innovation and growth Milena Stoycheva took part in the conversation.
Turkey is the third largest trade partner of Bulgaria and the exchange of goods between the two countries exceeded 7.4 billion dollars, the diplomat also pointed out. Aylin Sekizkök specified that one of the biggest difficulties faced by investors from her country is finding qualified labor.
"When a company wants to import personnel from Turkey, there are quotas and legal obstacles. Joint cooperation between universities and industrial environments is also of great importance," the ambassador also said.
She added that, in her opinion, it would be good for high schools to provide qualified specialists needed by companies.
