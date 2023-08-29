Bulgaria: Vasil Bozhkov was might have been Expelled from the UAE due to ties to Russians

Politics | August 29, 2023, Tuesday // 16:16
On August 23, the authorities in the UAE and the General Prosecutor's Office in Dubai gave Vasil Bozhkov a 72-hour deadline to leave the country, BNT reported.

The flight on August 25 of the low-cost airline "FLYDUBAI" was the only one that fit into this period. According to BNT, already on August 23, in the late afternoon, Bozhkov fulfilled the authorities' requirement and presented a ticket for the plane he would use to leave the country.

Then the authorities in Dubai informed their Bulgarian colleagues when and on which flight Vasil Bozhkov would return to Bulgaria. According to BNT, the reason for the UAE to expel Bozhkov is his connections with Russian citizens.

The reporter of the Bulgarian National Television, Ivo Nikodimov, received from the office of Vasil Bozhkov the document issued to him by the prosecutor's office in Dubai.

/BNT

Tags: Bozhkov, UAE, Russian, Bulgarian
