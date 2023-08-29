Nurgyul Salimova: I am Proud of what I have Achieved, I Felt the Support of many Bulgarians and People from all over the World

“The last few months and weeks have been quite tense and stressful for me. I was in Baku from July 28 to August 22. I managed to win 6 matches. In the final, I missed a lot of chances against Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina. I didn't manage to win the cup, but I believe I played very decently. My game was worthy of a final. Maybe the experience was not enough, but I am very proud of what I have achieved". This was stated by Nurgyul Salimova at a press conference in Sofia.

"I felt the support of many Bulgarians and people from all over the world. This filled me with a lot of positive energy and showed me that my work is appreciated and people love me", added the chess player.

"With this ranking, I was able to gain the right to participate in the Challengers tournament, which will take place in Toronto in April 2024. The purpose of the tournament is to determine the opponent of the women's world chess champion. This tournament will require very serious preparation, of course, but this is what I have been doing since childhood, this is my dream. I am glad that I am successful so far", said Nurgyul Salimova.

She was awarded by Sports Minister Dimitar Iliev with an honorary plaque of the Ministry of Youth and Sports for outstanding success.

"Nurgyul, you are an inspiration for every Bulgarian. You brought us much joy and much pride. Showed great mind, heart and strength. Your achievement is exceptional, you are already a factor in world chess and the competition must take you into account. I congratulate you on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and I wish you that every title you aspire to be yours," said Dimitar Iliev, BTA reported.

Iliev emphasized that both she and her coach Zhivko Zhekov will receive bonuses for the achievement, BTA reported.

Minister Iliev's meeting with Nurgyul Salimova was also attended by her parents, her coach Zhivko Zhekov, the chairman of the Bulgarian Chess Federation 2022 (BCF 2022) Vasil Antonov, the member of the Board of the BCF 2022 Assoc. Veneta Petkova, the legal adviser of the BCF 2022 lawyer Hristo Mitkov, as well as the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Prof. Daniela Dasheva.

