Bulgaria: 3 People in custody after the Tragedy in Prilep - The Knife with which the Driver was Killed

After the brutal accident in Prilep and the subsequent homicide, three people remain in custody. These are the father, grandfather and uncle of the boy who was run over by the murdered driver.

A forensic medical examination is pending to clarify the cause of the driver's death and which of the three detainees inflicted the fatal knife blow on the calf of the truck driver.

Numerous actions have been carried out in the investigation - inspection of the scene of the accident, questioning of witnesses, identification of persons, seizure of comparative samples, DNA and dactyloscopy, etc., reported the Burgas police.

The weapon with which the crime was committed has been found. The body of the 57-year-old truck driver was taken for an autopsy to the "Forensic Medicine" department at UMBAL hospital in Burgas.

"The charge that will be brought will be categorically for murder, for intentional murder. He was categorically attacked, and the blow, which probably caused the death, was the result of blood loss," Burgas district prosecutor Georgi Chinev told BGNES.

"At this stage, we have information that the driver was beaten and had a stab wound in the calf area. The person who was traveling with the driver got out of the truck and ran away in order not to suffer from the aggression of the child's relatives," said Commissioner Emil Pavlov, director of the Burgas police department.

It has now been definitively established that three Roma families were celebrating when one of the children suddenly jumped out onto the road. He was hit by a truck and the boy died on the spot. The driver was killed by the child's relatives.

In order to prevent possible tension in the Sungurlare Municipality, a specialized police operation was conducted last night. The increased police presence in the village of Prilep remains today.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg