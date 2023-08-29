Bulgaria: 40 Illegal Migrants detained in Strandzha
Another group of migrants were detained in Strandzha region on their way to "Trakia" highway, Nova TV reported.
The group is about 40 people - men, women and minor children - who say they are from Afghanistan.
They claim that many other refugees want to go to Germany and France like them.
"We've been traveling for 9 days and we crossed the border with great difficulty," says Suleiman, for whom crossing the border illegally is his first time.
However, other men from the group entered Bulgaria on other occasions, but were turned back.
