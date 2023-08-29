Bulgaria: 40 Illegal Migrants detained in Strandzha

Crime | August 29, 2023, Tuesday // 11:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 40 Illegal Migrants detained in Strandzha

Another group of migrants were detained in Strandzha region on their way to "Trakia" highway, Nova TV reported.

The group is about 40 people - men, women and minor children - who say they are from Afghanistan.

They claim that many other refugees want to go to Germany and France like them.

"We've been traveling for 9 days and we crossed the border with great difficulty," says Suleiman, for whom crossing the border illegally is his first time.

However, other men from the group entered Bulgaria on other occasions, but were turned back.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Afghanistan, migrants, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria