Bulgaria’s PM suggested that Slovenia join the Project for New Kozloduy NPP Reactors

Business » ENERGY | August 29, 2023, Tuesday // 08:52
Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

Slovenia to join the project for the new reactors in the "Kozloduy" Nuclear Power Plant either as a buyer of energy or as an investor.

This is what Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov proposed to his Slovenian colleague Robert Golob at a bilateral meeting within the framework of the 18th Strategic Forum in the Slovenian city of Bled, reported the government information service.

Denkov pointed out that the project for the new reactors is tied to a long-term forecast for energy consumption, which covers the period at least until 2050.

