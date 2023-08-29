Mass Inspections of Gas Stations began after the Explosions in Romania

In Romania, the investigation into the causes of the explosion on Saturday night at a propane-butane depot 30 km from Bucharest continues. The accident took the lives of two residents of the town of Crevedia, and 58 people received severe burns. The majority of the injured are firefighters, policemen and gendarmerie.

On site, the tanks that did not explode during the blast are still being poured. According to people in the know, the place is still not secured and this is preventing the investigators from doing their work. The area around the incident remains blocked, access is limited.

Evacuated residents of the settlement are trying to reach their homes to get medicines or other necessary items and documents, but the authorities do not allow them. However, not everyone has left their homes in an evacuation zone.

At the moment, there is no information about a change in the number of victims. 12 of the victims have already been transported for treatment in hospitals abroad. Bulgaria is also expecting 8 of the wounded.

Georgita Mirya's family lives in one of the houses in the immediate vicinity of the explosion. The family consists of 8 people, including a two-week-old baby and an 8-year-old girl. The family remembers Saturday night with horror.

"The ground shook. There was a terrible rumble. We barely managed to escape from the house. The ceiling in one of the bedrooms fell. Good thing no one was sleeping there at the moment. I feel dizzy. The phone started ringing and relatives were interested in whether we managed to save ourselves and whether we were alive," said Mirya.

The house is in the perimeter of the evacuees. It doesn't even have electricity or water for security reasons. But Georgita and her relatives do not want to leave it because they have nowhere to go. They live in extreme poverty and do not know how they will repair their home.

“We're barely making ends meet. We don't have money to fix the ceiling, and winter is coming," she added.

According to information from the Romanian media, the government will compensate all victims and finance the repair of their homes.

Nearly 3,000 residents of Crevedia were evacuated from the area of the incident. Most of them will stay with relatives and friends until their homes are rebuilt.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg