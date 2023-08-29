COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 92 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 92, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,411 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.52 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 149 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 11 are in intensive care units. There are 27 new hospital admissions.

44 were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,270,500 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,693 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 17 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,552 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,449 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,310,642 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal