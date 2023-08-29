Weather in Bulgaria: Rainfall and Thunder in the West, Heat in the East

Today, before noon, sunny weather will prevail over the western half of Bulgaria. Around and after noon, with the passage of a cold atmospheric front, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop.

There will be brief thunderstorms and hail conditions. The wind will be oriented from the northwest, it will be moderate, and with it, cool air will begin to invade. The maximum temperatures will be between 30°C and 33°C, in Sofia - around 31°C. It will remain mostly sunny and hot over the eastern half.

Later in the afternoon, cloudiness will increase there as well. Light to moderate southeasterly winds will continue. Maximum temperatures will be between 34°C and 39°C, with the first level warning - code yellow for dangerously hot weather - still in force there, while over the West there is a warning for showers and thunderstorms.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast, later in the afternoon the cloudiness will increase from the west. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 29°C. The temperature of the sea water is 26°-28°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 bales.

Over the massifs of Western Bulgaria, the cloudiness will be significant, mostly cumulus-rainy. There will be brief showers with thunderstorms around and after noon. There are hail conditions. It will be mostly sunny in the eastern massifs, but by the end of the day it will also become cloudy there. A moderate wind will blow from the south-southeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 23°C, at 2000 meters - around 18°C.

Rainfall is expected over Northern Bulgaria and the mountains on Wednesday and Thursday, more during the first day. In some places they will be accompanied by thunder, there will also be conditions for hail. On Friday, there will be rain and thunderstorms in more places in Eastern and Southern Bulgaria, and the temperatures there will drop.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology