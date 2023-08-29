Bulgaria: A Driver ran over a Little Boy, the Victim's relatives Lynched him on the spot

Yesterday, a 57-year-old driver fatally hit a 6-year-old child on the road in the area of the village of Prilep, Burgas region. In the subsequent massacre, the relatives of the victim lynched the driver. Tsvetelina Randeva, spokeswoman for the regional police in Burgas, announced the incident. The police who arrived at the scene of the accident only registered the death of the driver. A specialized police operation was underway in the area with the participation of the gendarmerie, the director of the Burgas Police Department, Senior Commissioner Emil Pavlov, told bTV. 7 people were detained, three of them are relatives of the child.

At 3:19 p.m. on Monday, the regional police department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sungurlare received a message about a road accident in the area of the village of Prilep, in which a truck with Varna registration, driven by a 57-year-old man from Aksakovo, hit a 6-year-old boy from the village of Vezenkovo. The child is believed to have suddenly stepped onto the roadway to cross. The boy died on the spot.

Immediately after the accident, relatives and friends of the deceased child from the Sliven village of Gradets began to gather at the accident site, who were celebrating the Mother of God Day (in the old style) nearby. According to a witness who is a companion of the 57-year-old truck driver, the people started fighting with the driver. The witness himself managed to hitchhike outside Prilep and call 112 outside the village.

Police officers went to the scene of the accident, but when they arrived they found the driver dead.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. At the moment, an inspection is being carried out and procedural and investigative actions are being carried out to establish the causes of the driver's death. Until the inspection is completed, the road through the "Rizhki Pass" is closed. Traffic is being diverted via detours. Traffic regulation is carried out by "Traffic Police" officers at the District Administration - Sungurlare.

"Probably the cause of the accident is the sudden exit of the child onto the roadway. At the moment, we have a total of seven people arrested, three of whom are relatives of the child," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Burgas, senior commissioner Emil Pavlov, told bTV.

"At 3:20 p.m., there was a report of a traffic accident between a truck and a pedestrian. Arriving at the scene, the colleagues found a dead 6-year-old child, and there was a truck stopped near the child's body. It was established that the driver was inside the truck without vital signs. Relatives of the child have been found who, after the accident, attacked the driver, beat him, and the causes of the truck driver's death are yet to be established," explained Pavlov on the television.

Three people remain in custody for the incident in the village of Prilep, it is expected that charges of murder will also be brought

The investigation continues into the serious accident in the Burgas village of Prilep, in which a truck ran over a child on the road, after which, his relatives attacked the driver and he also died. Currently, 3 persons have been detained, and the remaining 4 have been questioned as witnesses and have been released.

"For the three persons who are detained at the moment, there is information that they are complicit in the death of the driver of the truck. The exact cause of his death will become clear after the completion of the forensic medical examination. The victim was hit and stabbed. We found a wound in the area of the lower leg. The detained persons are the father, uncle and grandfather of the deceased child. One of them has criminal records and has been convicted," explained senior commissioner Emil Pavlov - director of the Directorate of Internal Affairs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Burgas.

He added that both yesterday and today there is no tension in the village of Prilep and in general in the municipality of Sungurlare. However, the increased police presence will continue to prevent tensions.

The prosecutor's office said that, since yesterday, they have been working very intensively on this case, as many witnesses have been interviewed and relevant expertise has been appointed.

"A circle of persons has been located, for whom it is considered that there is a possible complicity with their authorship in the execution of the procedural act. They are three persons. Within the day after the preparation of the forensic medical examination, there will be sufficient evidence, in order to draw a conclusion as to who exactly inflicted the cut wound on the driver of the truck and, accordingly, to charge them with murder," explained Georgi Chinev - head of the District Prosecutor's Office - Burgas.

He clarified that a detention of up to 72 hours will be imposed and a request for a "detention in custody" measure will be submitted.

