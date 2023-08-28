Bulgaria’s PM: Constitutional changes in North Macedonia are part of the Negotiations with the EU

"The constitutional changes in the Republic of North Macedonia are part of the Negotiation Framework with the EU". This was stated by Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov at the strategic forum in Bled.

"Everyone looks at Bulgaria and asks, 'Why do you want changes in the constitution of the RNM?' Let me ask another question: 'Why is it a problem that Bulgarians are included as part of 10 other nationalities in the constitution?'. This issue is already part of the negotiations with the EU and I hope it will be solved soon", added the Bulgarian Prime Minister.

“Maybe I'll have to play the bad cop. The EU is not a matter of geography, but a matter of values. What should unite us in the EU are values, not geography," Denkov said in his speech at the forum. He drew attention to the fact that Bulgaria is also blocked by the Netherlands and Austria regarding Schengen. “I know what it's like to feel that way when you're making a certain effort. And precisely on the occasion of Schengen, we have a clear agenda - what should be done every day in the parliament, in the government, etc., i.e. to do our homework 100%," Denkov said.

He emphasized, however, that a large part of the problems between neighbors are the result of internal conflicts in the given country.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg