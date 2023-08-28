Macron said the French Ambassador would Remain in Niger despite Pressure from the Junta to leave

France's ambassador to Niger will remain in the country despite pressure to leave by the leaders of the recent coup, President Emmanuel Macron told diplomats on Monday, Reuters reported.

Macron also reiterated France's support for ousted Niger president Mohamed Bazoum, whose decision not to resign Macron called brave.

"I think our policy is correct. It is based on the courage of President Bazoum and the commitments of our ambassador on the ground, who remains despite all the pressure, despite all the declarations made by the illegitimate authorities," Macron stressed.

On Friday, Niger's junta, which seized power in a July 26 coup, said it had ordered French ambassador Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours.

Thousands of people supporting the coup d'état demonstrated yesterday near the French military base in Niamey, raising placards calling for the withdrawal of French troops, AFP reported, quoted by BTA.

France, however, has taken a firm stance, saying it does not recognize the military regime. "The coup plotters have no right" to demand the ambassador's departure, the French foreign ministry said on Friday evening.

Paris also supports the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in all actions to restore constitutional order in Niger.

The military has made France, the former colonial power, its favorite target for attacks, AFP notes.

