Why a Ukrainian Doctor who fled the War cannot Work in Bulgaria

Dr. Igor Prokhorov is from Kharkiv and has nearly 40 years of experience in the field of pediatric surgery. He has been living in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Today, he works as a caregiver because of the long and expensive procedure for acquiring rights to practice his profession in Bulgaria.

Prokhorov explains the impossibility of working in his specialty with the cumbersome procedure for equating diplomas. "I took an exam in Bulgarian, but I have 5 exams in medicine. I took 3 of them," explains the Ukrainian doctor.

There are currently 30 other Ukrainian doctors and nurses in Dr. Igor Prokhorov's position.

In order to ease the procedure and help the Bulgarian hospitals, legislative changes are needed - the exams should not be taken every 6 months, but faster.

For comparison, 4,200 Ukrainian doctors have already been appointed in Poland, who, while working, take equivalent exams, and in the Czech Republic, they pass one exam and can immediately practice their profession.

