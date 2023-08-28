Bulgaria: 35% Increase in Migrants from Third Countries in a month
In July, 2,576 citizens of third countries were detained in Bulgaria, which is 35% more compared to the previous month, according to the monthly data on the migration situation of the Ministry of the Interior.
For the period from January to July, 8,740 migrants were detained in Bulgaria, which represents a 14.5% increase compared to the figures for the same months in 2022.
According to the data of the Ministry of the Interior, the homes of the Directorate "Migration" are filled 117% with citizens of mainly Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Morocco.
