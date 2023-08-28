This year Trips From and To Bulgaria are Increasing compared to July 2022

August 28, 2023
Bulgaria: This year Trips From and To Bulgaria are Increasing compared to July 2022

The trips of Bulgarians abroad in July were 820.5 thousand, which is 12.1% more than in July 2022, reports the National Statistical Institute.

The largest number of trips were made to: Turkey - 220.9 thousand, Greece - 216.4 thousand, Romania - 60.4 thousand, Germany - 54.4 thousand, Serbia - 46.6 thousand, Italy - 28.1 thousand, Austria - 23.0 thousand. , Spain - 21.7 thousand, France - 21.4 thousand, United Kingdom - 17.3 thousand.

The largest relative share of the total number of trips by Bulgarians abroad is made up of trips for the purpose of rest and excursion - 44.8%, followed by those with other purposes (visiting, studying, attending cultural and sports events) - 38.6%, and for business purposes - 16.6%.

In July 2023, the number of visits by foreign citizens to Bulgaria was 1.8 million, or 19.7% more compared to July 2022. Transit crossings through the country are 35.9% (658.3 thousand) of all visits by foreign citizens to Bulgaria.

The most visits to Bulgaria were made by the citizens of: Turkey - 266.4 thousand, Romania - 224.9 thousand, Ukraine - 214.6 thousand, Germany - 180.0 thousand, Poland - 96.6 thousand, Serbia - 75.6 thousand, Greece - 72.5 thousand, Czech Republic - 60.6 thousand, United Kingdom - 59.8 thousand, France - 41.5 thousand.

The share of visits with the purpose of rest and excursion prevails - 50.3%, followed by visits with other purposes - 43.9%, and with business purposes - 5.8%.

/NSI

