Day 551 of the Invasion of Ukraine: A Political Solution for Crimea is Possible and Preferred, according to Zelensky

Day 551 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Zelensky : A political solution for Crimea is possible and preferred

Poland and the Baltic states demanded that Belarus expel "Wagner"

UNIAN: 24,000 Russian servicemen apply to surrender in response to Ukrainian project

New Russian missile attack in Ukraine , Russia reports drone attacks

Ukraine is advancing slowly to the southeast. Russian missiles in Kryvyi Rih and Poltava

Zelensky supported the idea of wartime elections in Ukraine. If the West finances them



Zelensky: A political solution for Crimea is possible and preferred

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it is possible to negotiate a political settlement rather than use force to resolve the issue of the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, DPA reported.

"When we reach the administrative borders of Crimea, I think it is possible politically to impose the demilitarization of Russia on the territory of the peninsula," he said yesterday in an interview published today by several Ukrainian publications.

Kyiv is currently struggling to repel a full-scale invasion by Russia and has repeatedly reiterated that it aims to regain both Crimea and the territories occupied after February 2022. Ukrainian soldiers in the south of the country are gradually advancing towards the Black Sea coast to cut off the Russian supply route to the peninsula. Zelensky said a political solution to Crimea was preferred because there would be fewer victims.

The president of Ukraine also emphasized that he does not want to transfer the war to Russian territory and noted that the goal is to liberate only Ukrainian territories, and an advance towards Russia would put key support from the West at risk.

Russian propagandists and advocates for the war repeatedly warned that if it lost the war, Russia would be divided and occupied by foreign powers. Ukraine has not undertaken large-scale offensives on Russian territory with the aim of permanent occupation of these areas, noted DPA, quoted by BTA.

Ukraine will restore the Nova Kakhovka dam, destroyed by the Russian invaders, Zelensky also said.

"We need to restore the Kakhovka Dam. If there are no gifts, we will have to find a billion and a half, I don't know the exact amount. But we need to do this because we need water for the people, because there will be no life there without this water" - said the head of state.

On August 19, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine stated that the Kakhovka HPP is no longer subject to restoration, 11 of the 28 sections of the dam have been destroyed.

According to the agency, the destruction of the hydroelectric plant by the occupiers led to problems with the water supply - about 700 thousand Ukrainians were left without access to drinking water.

Poland and the Baltic states demanded that Belarus expel "Wagner"

Warsaw and the Baltic states demanded on Monday that Belarus expel the Russian Wagner mercenary group, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski was quoted as saying.

"We asked the regime of (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko to immediately expel the Wagner group from Belarus and illegal migrants to be returned to their homeland," Kaminsky said after a meeting with his colleagues from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Poland and the Baltic states will close their borders with Belarus completely in the event of a "critical incident" with mercenaries from the private Wagner group, the Polish interior minister also said.

In late June, Prigozhin's army began an advance on Moscow, capturing key Russian cities along the way. At the last moment, however, Prigozhin, who wanted resignations in Russia's top military leadership, ordered the offensive to be called off.

After that, the fighters of "Wagner" received an amnesty, and Prigozhin himself, according to unconfirmed information, sought refuge in Belarus.

Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, which share a border with Belarus, have expressed heightened concerns about border security after hundreds of fighters from the Wagner private army arrived in Belarus at the invitation of President Alexander Lukashenko. Poland has also noted an increase in the number of migrants from the Middle East and Africa trying to enter the country illegally and accuses Belarus of aiding them.

UNIAN: 24,000 Russian servicemen apply to surrender in response to Ukrainian project

Since the beginning of the war, 24,000 Russian soldiers have submitted requests to surrender in exchange for their lives in response to a Ukrainian project on the Internet entitled "I want to live" ("Хочу жить" - in Russian), the UNIAN agency reported.

They referred to a television interview by Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to him, the high efficiency of the project is also proven by the fact that the occupation authorities are constantly trying to block it on Russian territory.

"It's working great. After all, almost 24,000 applications have already been submitted by people who want to surrender since the beginning of the project. This is a good indicator," Yusov said.

"I want to live" is a Ukrainian state project addressed to military personnel from Russia and Belarus. It guarantees them humane treatment under international rules of war and treatment of prisoners of war, provided they surrender.

New Russian missile attack in Ukraine, Russia reports drone attacks

Ukraine reported a new Russian missile attack, Russia reported another drone attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised steps to equate corruption with treason. According to Zelensky, wartime elections are possible if the allies help financially.

Russian air defense has shot down a drone over the Lyubertsy region near Moscow. There were no casualties or damage, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced. 46 flights were delayed or canceled from Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports. Two Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region were shot down, the Ministry of Defense in the Russian capital reported.

Due to Russian missile strikes, an air alert was declared again in a number of Ukrainian Oblasts, among them Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odesa, as well as in Kyiv. The authorities announced that a possible launch of "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea had been reported and called on citizens not to ignore the danger and to remain in shelters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised very soon to propose to parliament to equate corruption with treason during the martial law regime.

According to Zelensky, corruption is not only an internal problem, as it has repercussions abroad.

The issue has sparked a series of upheavals, including Zelensky's firing this month of all regional recruitment center chiefs following a nationwide audit.

Ukraine ranks 116th out of 180 countries in Transparency International's latest Corruption Perceptions Index.

Zelensky commented that elections are possible if the partners bear the costs, the legislators make changes and everyone is given the opportunity to go to the polls. 7 million Ukrainians are abroad, there must be observers at the front. 5 billion hryvnias or 135 million dollars are needed just for a vote in peacetime, Zelensky noted.

Elections cannot be scheduled under the current martial law, which is extended every 90 days and expires on November 15. According to the normal electoral schedule, there should have been parliamentary elections in October, and presidential elections in March next year.

Ukraine is advancing slowly to the southeast. Russian missiles in Kryvyi Rih and Poltava

Ukrainian troops today continued their advance to the southeast from the liberated Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced in Kyiv.

Overnight, an air alert was declared across Ukraine, and Ukrainian drones once again attacked Moscow.

Robotyne (in Ukrainian Роботинь) is a village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which the Russians occupied in March 2022. It is on the road from Orikhiv to the occupied Tokmak, considered the logistics center of the occupying Russian army. It is 20 kilometers from Robotyne to Tokmak, and further along the same line is the city of Melitopol.

It is one of the ultimate targets of the Ukrainian offensive, which seeks to divide and isolate parts of the Russian army group in southern Ukraine and provide access for an advance on Crimea, as well as cutting off key troop movement and supply routes for Moscow's forces.

On the night of Monday, August 28, an air alert was declared in most regions of Ukraine due to launches of Russian hypersonic Kalibr missiles.

Air defense fire was reported in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih

The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, announced a Russian attack on an oil mill in the village of Gogolevo in the Poltava Oblast, in which two people died and five people were injured.

Along with the missiles, the Russians also launched dummy targets in an attempt to deflect Ukrainian anti-aircraft weapons and thus compensate for their missile shortage, said Natalya Khumenyuk, a spokeswoman for the Defense Forces in southern Ukraine.

Again this morning, Monday, August 28, drones attacked Moscow. Russian Telegram channels reported downed drones 5 kilometers from a helicopter factory in Lyubertsy.

Flights at the capital's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports have been suspended again.

The Moscow Helicopter Plant "Mikhail Mil" carries out experimental design and research work, design, construction and testing of prototype helicopters. This is where the serial production of the new models and modifications of the Mi brand helicopter equipment takes place.

After the liberation of the village of Robotyne in the western part of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) stand before the next line of Russian defense in the south, the Washington Institute for the Study of War wrote in its briefing today.

According to it, there are still no reliable signs that the Ukrainians will have it easier, although there is also no evidence that the Russians will have enough reserves and resources to defend these fortifications so intensively.

Ukrainian troops have advanced on the border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Alexander Shtupun, spokesman for the press center of the Defense Forces of the Tauriy Division, says that Ukrainian troops are advancing in the direction of Novoprokopivka (13 km south of Orikhiv ), Mala Tokmachka (9 km southeast of Orikhiv) and Ocheretovati (25 km southeast of Orikhiv).

He also said that Ukrainian forces advanced in the area of Urozhaine (9 km south of Velika Novoselka) and made an unspecified advance near Staromayorskoye (9 km south of Velika Novoselka) in the direction of the Azov port of Berdiansk and in an unspecified area near Melitopol.

The spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces of Ukraine, Ilya Yevlash, said that they are continuing the offensive in the Bakhmut direction.

ISW analysts draw attention to a series of publications by a Ukrainian soldier, who describes in detail the Russian defense in the Zaporizhzhia region, and in particular near Robotyne.

“Anyone who is very smart and thinks that it took the Armed Forces of Ukraine a long time to drive the Russians out of the village of Robotyne should see what defense system they had to overcome to throw the Russians off the Mariupol highway and approach the village, surround it and enter it” - the soldier wrote on the social network “X” (formerly Twitter). "A colossal job was done."

He writes that in this direction "every area has been excavated" and the number of access roads and logistics routes is limited.

“Everything is shelled and shelled repeatedly every day. They almost certainly see you. In principle, it is impossible to get the job done while maintaining complete secrecy for the enemy," he also wrote.

According to him, it is not just about disposal trenches.

“There is a whole system of trenches, dugouts, real tunnels in places [...] united by passages and entrances through which the movement of personnel, firearms and ammunition takes place. The rest that is not excavated is mined. All this must be passed in order to move forward," explains the soldier.

At the same time, the Russians mine the approaches to their firing points, while they themselves "walk certain paths."

"Our positions in the conquered territory are surrounded by mines, by wires. Entrance paths are being made, sappers are gradually clearing the territory," said the author of the post.

Commenting on this evidence, ISW experts note that it is not yet clear from them whether they managed to pass through the densest minefields. The institute previously suggested that areas near the next line of prepared Russian defensive positions could be mined less to allow Russian forces operating north of them to withdraw.

At the same time, the announcement by the Ukrainian military suggests that this may not be the case, at least in those areas where the Ukrainian armed forces are now approaching the next line of Russian defense.

Ukrainian troops are now within artillery range of the next round of Russian defensive positions. These appear to consist of a relatively more continuous series of anti-tank ditches and dragon's teeth anti-tank obstacles, with Russian fighting positions located behind these obstacles - as in the previous Russian defensive line. The closely interconnected systems of trenches and dugouts that the Ukrainian military described were the result of months of Russian preparation, ISW said.

Therefore, it is not yet clear whether Russian forces have been able to extend this system of fortifications further south in the next stage of their defensive positions.

The composition of Russian defense positions in southern Ukraine and uncertainty over exactly how they are equipped and armed continue to cloud the outlook for the next phase of hostilities.

The Russian command has reportedly transferred units of the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division from the Kreminna - Luhansk region to the Robotyne region, and are also redeploying unspecified units from the Kherson region to that region. The Russian command also immediately brought units of the 7th Airborne Division into the fighting after they moved into the Robotyne area in early August.

Zelensky supported the idea of wartime elections in Ukraine. If the West finances them

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is possible to hold elections in time of war if the partners share the costs, the legislators approve and everyone goes to the polls, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Elections cannot be scheduled under the current martial law, which is extended every 90 days and expires on November 15. According to the normal electoral schedule, there should have been parliamentary elections in October, and presidential elections in March 2024.

Representatives of the US Congress visited Kyiv on August 23. Among them was Senator Lindsey Graham, who expressed admiration for Ukraine's fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin, but said the country needed to show it was different from Russia by holding wartime elections.

Zelensky said he discussed the topic with Graham, including the funding issue and the need to change the law. According to him, 5 billion hryvnias (135 million US dollars) are needed for peacetime elections.

"I don't know how much they will need in wartime. So I told him that if the US and Europe provide financial support..." Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that he will not take the money earmarked for weapons to give it for elections. According to him, observers should be sent to the frontline trenches in order for the elections to be legitimate and that the millions of Ukrainians living abroad should be given access to vote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to propose to the parliament to equate corruption with treason during the martial law regime, Ukrinform agency reported.

"My proposals for equating corruption with treason in wartime will be presented to the legislator in Ukraine," Zelensky said in an interview with journalist Natalia Mosiychuk.

According to him, such an initiative will be a very serious tool, so that no one even thinks of committing corrupt acts. At the same time, he added that "this is not a shooting, this is not Stalinism" and if there is evidence, a person should be behind bars.

The President stated that the Verkhovna Rada could receive a draft of such a decision as early as next week.

As the head of state emphasized, corruption or its risks are not only domestic problems, as they have "echoes" abroad as well.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that he does not have much time to deal with the details of the fight against corruption and that he pays attention to fundamental decisions.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption intends to open at the beginning of September a special portal where whistleblowers will be able to anonymously report cases of corruption.

Zelensky, who has argued that eliminating bribes is the key to defeating Russia, hopes that fighting corruption will make it easier for partners to support the country's billions of dollars in recovery efforts, Reuters noted.

The series of government shake-ups over corruption included Zelenskiy firing this month all the regional heads of recruitment centers following a nationwide audit.

Ukraine ranks 116th out of 180 countries in Transparency International's latest Corruption Perceptions Index.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg