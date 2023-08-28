Trump has raised 7.1 Million Dollars since he Turned Himself In on Thursday

Former US President Donald Trump has raised nearly 20 million dollars in the past three weeks - a period roughly coinciding with the indictment against him over his claims that his 2020 election victory was unfairly taken away from him, said on Sunday the Trump campaign spokesman, quoted by Reuters.

Trump has raised 7.1 million dollars in donations since he turned himself in to an Atlanta jail on racketeering and fraud charges Thursday, where he had his photo taken as an inmate and officially received his inmate number in the jail registry, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said on the "X" platform (formerly "Twitter").

On Friday alone, Trump received 4.18 million dollars, the largest amount raised in a single day in his campaign so far, Cheung said. Trump, who was elected president in 2016 but lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, is once again vying for the Republican nomination to run for president next year.

The former president is currently facing four charges related to his claims that the election was stolen, as well as the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol in Washington by his supporters. Trump denies all the allegations. He was indicted on August 15 by a Georgia court after Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis conducted an investigation into Trump's attempts to overturn the state's 2020 election results. On August 3, he pleaded not guilty to charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith in federal court in Washington that he conspired to defraud the United States by preventing Congress from certifying Biden's victory in the 2020 election and depriving voters from their right to fair elections.

He also pleaded not guilty to charges of illegally keeping classified documents after leaving office and falsifying business documents in a New York case related to paying porn star Stormy Daniels to remain silent before the 2016 presidential election.

