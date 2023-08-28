COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 10 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 10, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

154 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.49 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 140 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, eight of whom are in intensive care units. There are 17 new hospital admissions.

1 patient was cured in the last 24 hours, and the total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,270,456.

There are currently 1,646 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 0 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,535 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,448 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,310,550 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal