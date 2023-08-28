Weather in Bulgaria: The New Week begins with Sunny Days and Warm Temperatures
Today will be sunny and hot again. The wind will be weak from the east-southeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 34°C and 39°C, in Sofia - around 34°C.
It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea. In the morning hours, there will be low clouds or fog in some places. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 28°C and 32°C. The temperature of the sea water is 25°-28°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points.
Above the mountains it will be mostly sunny, after noon with slight cumulus clouds. A light south-easterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 28°C, at 2000 meters - around 21°C.
Tuesday will still be hot with maximum temperatures between 33°C and 38°C. In the morning it will be sunny all over the country. Later in the afternoon and during the night against Wednesday over Western Bulgaria, and on Wednesday and Thursday over Northern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions, cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in many places short-term rain accompanied by thunder will fall, there will be conditions for hail. A decrease in temperatures will begin, which will continue in the coming days.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Rainfall and Thunder in the West, Heat in the East
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Local Rain Showers today
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Hot Temperatures, Rain and Thunder in some places
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Dangerously Hot all over the country
- » The Eco-Ministry: There is No Pollution from "Nova Kakhovka" in the Bulgarian part of the Black Sea
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Extreme Temperatures for Today and Tomorrow