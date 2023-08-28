Weather in Bulgaria: The New Week begins with Sunny Days and Warm Temperatures

Today will be sunny and hot again. The wind will be weak from the east-southeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 34°C and 39°C, in Sofia - around 34°C.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea. In the morning hours, there will be low clouds or fog in some places. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 28°C and 32°C. The temperature of the sea water is 25°-28°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points.

Above the mountains it will be mostly sunny, after noon with slight cumulus clouds. A light south-easterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 28°C, at 2000 meters - around 21°C.

Tuesday will still be hot with maximum temperatures between 33°C and 38°C. In the morning it will be sunny all over the country. Later in the afternoon and during the night against Wednesday over Western Bulgaria, and on Wednesday and Thursday over Northern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions, cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in many places short-term rain accompanied by thunder will fall, there will be conditions for hail. A decrease in temperatures will begin, which will continue in the coming days.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology