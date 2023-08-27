The junta in Niger has put the army on high alert in anticipation of an attack, DPA reported. The news comes a week after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it would consider using force if constitutional order is not restored in Niger.

For his part, the chairman of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, said that the organization has "triggered the full-scale application of sanctions, which includes the use of legitimate force to restore constitutional order."

He specified that the use of force is a last resort and that the organization seeks a diplomatic settlement of the political crisis in Niger.

