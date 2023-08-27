The Junta in Niger has put the Army on High Alert
The junta in Niger has put the army on high alert in anticipation of an attack, DPA reported. The news comes a week after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it would consider using force if constitutional order is not restored in Niger.
For his part, the chairman of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, said that the organization has "triggered the full-scale application of sanctions, which includes the use of legitimate force to restore constitutional order."
He specified that the use of force is a last resort and that the organization seeks a diplomatic settlement of the political crisis in Niger.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Trump has raised 7.1 Million Dollars since he Turned Himself In on Thursday
- » The Dead after the Explosions in Romania are now 3, Strict Control of Gas Stations in effect already
- » Day 550 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia confirmed Prigozhin's death
- » 1 Dead and 46 Injured after Huge Gas Station Explosion in Romania (VIDEO)
- » Day 549 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv attacked Russian Base in Crimea with Drones
- » Niger’s Junta asks the French Ambassador to leave the country