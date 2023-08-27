1 Dead and 46 Injured after Huge Gas Station Explosion in Romania (VIDEO)
One person died and 46 were injured in two explosions at a gas station in Romania, Reuters reported. The incident took place in the town of Crevedia, near the capital Bucharest.
Video shows massive explosion at LPG station in Romania; at least 1 dead and 46 injured pic.twitter.com/xU0hX6hzvY— BNO News (@BNONews) August 26, 2023
In the first explosion, the fire spread to two cisterns and a nearby house, the agency said.
The evacuation of people within a radius of 700 meters was ordered, and the movement of motor vehicles was suspended, reported the Romanian General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.
BREAKING ???? Massive explosion at LPG station near Bucharest, Romania— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 26, 2023
pic.twitter.com/WoR3OJGvmf
In the second explosion at the gas station, 26 firefighters were injured. More explosions are possible at this location, because a third tank is also a danger.
8 of the 46 injured were intubated after suffering serious burns.
