1 Dead and 46 Injured after Huge Gas Station Explosion in Romania (VIDEO)

One person died and 46 were injured in two explosions at a gas station in Romania, Reuters reported. The incident took place in the town of Crevedia, near the capital Bucharest.

In the first explosion, the fire spread to two cisterns and a nearby house, the agency said.

The evacuation of people within a radius of 700 meters was ordered, and the movement of motor vehicles was suspended, reported the Romanian General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

In the second explosion at the gas station, 26 firefighters were injured. More explosions are possible at this location, because a third tank is also a danger.

8 of the 46 injured were intubated after suffering serious burns.

