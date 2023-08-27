Bulgaria: Nearly 300 decares of Forest Burned near Belevren
Nearly 300 decares of municipal deciduous forest burned in the fire near the village of Belevren, near the Bulgarian-Turkish border.
The two fires in the Burgas region have already been localized - in the area of Belevren and between the villages of Rosen and Ravna Gora.
More than 50 people - firefighters, municipal and forest officials and volunteers participated in extinguishing the fire up to the border.
A sweep of the area will be carried out today to see if there are any more smoldering outbreaks.
The other two fires that were burning, respectively at the station in Karnobat and in the Rouen village of Trnak, have already been extinguished.
The fire risk remains very high in the coming days.
