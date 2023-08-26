Four People drowned in Bulgaria in a Day

Four people drowned on Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast in the last 24 hours. This was reported by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas.

From there, they called for greater attention to beach signaling and bathing in the August sea. Parents whose children use inflatables should be especially careful, as the excitement can easily drag them into the sea.

Yesterday around 18:00 p.m. on a guarded beach in the resort "Sunny Beach" a 54-year-old Romanian tourist was pulled out of the water, who died a little later, despite receiving medical help on the spot, the local police also reported.

Around 10:30 a.m. today, on the North Beach in the resort complex, rescuers pulled the body of a drowned Russian citizen out of the sea. At the same time, but in the resort of Kiten, tourists spotted a drowned woman. Her body was pulled to the shore, and the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Burgas specified that she was apparently about 60 years old, but her identity has not been established.

The police also reported a case in which the body of a young man was pulled from the sea in the area of the northern coastal promenade in Nessebar. The deceased was reported at 5:00 a.m. this morning.

We remind you that since the beginning of August, lifeguards on sea beaches warn of "groundswell", which can be recognized by the presence of a "corridor" of foamy water, often of a different color than the surrounding water. The current is almost always perpendicular to the shore and forms close to it. Those caught in "groundswell" should not swim towards the shore, but parallel to the beach.

