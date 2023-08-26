There are No More Fire Outbreaks in Greece that are Close to the Bulgarian Border

The Greek authorities report a significant improvement in the fire situation.

Tourists are warned to be careful in several areas of the country where strong winds are blowing.

There are no fire outbreaks near the Bulgarian border.

Today, the entire Evros region is at an increased risk of fires, warned the deputy regional governor, Dimitris Petrovits. Authorities say there is a risk of new outbreaks around Alexandroupolis to the Turkish border and the island of Samothraki.

The ban on entering forest areas remains in force throughout the country. Army and police units are guarding the forest areas because, according to the investigation, most of the fires are arson. Arson suspects continue to be arrested.

This morning a fire broke out in a forest area near the city of Drama. Firefighters inform that the fire is far from populated areas. They are extinguished by air with helicopters.

Heavy rain extinguished the fires in the region of Boeotia.

On the island of Chios, firefighters are extinguishing several places, and for now the fire front does not threaten tourist areas.

More than a hundred firefighters are working at the foot of Mount Parnitha in the Attica region, where the wind has ignited new fires.

The Peloponnese region is also under the control of the Civil Protection because of the real risk of fires due to the strong and variable winds.

