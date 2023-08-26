Bulgaria: Former PM Borissov commented on Vasil Bozhkov’s return

Bulgaria's former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met in the village of Lilyache in Vratsa with members and sympathizers of GERB and mayors and municipal councilors from the party. He also commented on the return to Bulgaria of the businessman Vasil Bozhkov.

"I sincerely hope that Vasil Bozhkov has come to solve his problems with the justice system, if he is innocent to clear his name, if he is guilty - we have a judicial system",

"The man decided - he returned. What more can I comment? Thousands of passengers come and return. We have given statements, we have explained everything and that is clarified. What are you asking me now? I really hope that Mr. Bozhkov has come to solve his issues with the justice system. If he's innocent, let him clear his name. If he's guilty - we have a judicial system. That's all I can say. Otherwise, no worries because from him, from gambling, from things like that, what I've commented on him, I've said it and at the Prosecutor's Office, we have been to several interrogations, and therefore I consider that there is nothing more to add on the subject".

Borissov believes that the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Petar Todorov is not doing his job. Borissov said this in Vratsa on the occasion of the government's request for the president to issue a decree to release Todorov due to serious deficiencies in his work and the subsequent refusal of the head of state to do so on the grounds that the request was part of a political purge. According to Borissov, ministers from Radev's recent cabinet are keeping silent about things that became known from recently released recordings from a party meeting of "We Continue the Change":

"We are also worried about these recordings, but at the beginning of these recordings, there was a story: 'ala-bala with the president'. Semerdzhiev helpfully skips over it, because this chief secretary was voted by the Council of Ministers, in which these people were. This are the truths. Of course he's not up to it."

It is not known whether the Ministry of Internal Affairs has received an official response from the presidency regarding the government's request for the release of Petar Todorov.

There are many criticisms of the management, they are changing personnel, commented Borissov. "We will see how we will continue to participate in this assembly", he added.

"We support 36 MPs from the Party of Change, they rule 100%, excluding the Foreign Ministry," Borissov pointed out.

"The Minister of the Interior deserves to be asked who made him change heads of regional structures", Borissov also pointed out. He added that the boards of the lottery, the State Consolidation Company and the management of many other structures are changing.

Boyko Borissov also called the increase in fuel prices "worrying", which, according to him, is "speculative", at the time when people travel the most.

The prosecutor's office requested permanent arrest for Vasil Bozhkov

The prosecutor's office submitted a request for the permanent arrest of Vasil Bozhkov.

The request is in the gambling case, BNT reported.

The case is scheduled for 16:30 p.m. at the Sofia Courthouse.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg