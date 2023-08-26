Women's Spanish teams Refuse to Play until the President of the Football Federation is replaced

In Spain, the scandal surrounding the president of the football federation, Luis Rubiales, is growing because of the kiss of one of the football players. The Women's World Cup winning team as well as other players have announced they will not play for the country while Rubiales is in charge.

The head of Spain's football union, Luis Rubiales, has come under huge pressure in the country after he kissed football player Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the women's national team's World Cup awards ceremony on Sunday. After the euphoria of the great victory wore off, public attention turned to this gesture, denounced as unacceptable sexist behavior, offensive to Hermoso. Calls for Rubiales' resignation were backed by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who also said an apology was not enough.

According to Rubiales, the kiss was spontaneous, euphoric and mutual.

At the meeting called yesterday, where he was expected to step down, he pointedly reiterated several times that he would not do so.

Jenni Hermoso stated that she did not consent to being kissed. She felt vulnerable and a victim of aggression. In a statement released by the women's union, more than 80 players announced a boycott of matches until the current management is replaced. The football union published photos proving that President Rubiales is not lying.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg