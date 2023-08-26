Bulgaria: "Standard & Poor's" confirmed the Credit Rating of Sofia

The leading rating agency "Standard & Poor's" /S&P Global Ratings/ confirmed today the investment rating of Sofia Municipality of BBB with a stable outlook, which is equal to that of the country. This was announced by the press center of Sofia Municipality.

The municipality's rating has been continuously at investment level since 2010, which is a recognition of the results achieved by Mayor Yordanka Fandakova and her team. The high rating is one of the prerequisites for the high level of foreign investments in the municipality, the announcement states.

The international rating agency notes the strengths of the metropolitan economy, municipal financial planning and prudent financial management.

In a complex political and economic situation, the capital's results are once again being positively evaluated, Deputy Mayor Doncho Barbalov said on his Facebook profile.

