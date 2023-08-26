Bulgarian Police detained 34 Illegal Migrants at the entrance to Sofia
Crime | August 26, 2023, Saturday // 09:10
34 illegal migrants were detained at the entrance to Sofia.
They are Afghans. They traveled for 8 days from Turkey to Bulgaria.
They were transported in a bus with German registration. The driver is Bulgarian.
