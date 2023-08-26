Bulgarian Police detained 34 Illegal Migrants at the entrance to Sofia

Crime | August 26, 2023, Saturday // 09:10
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Police detained 34 Illegal Migrants at the entrance to Sofia

34 illegal migrants were detained at the entrance to Sofia.

They are Afghans. They traveled for 8 days from Turkey to Bulgaria.

They were transported in a bus with German registration. The driver is Bulgarian.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, sofia, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria