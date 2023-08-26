Bulgarian National Bank: Interest Rates on Housing Loans remain at around 2.5%
Interest rates on home loans remain at around 2.5%. This is shown by the latest BNB data. However, the cost of loans for current consumption is increasing by 1% for July compared to June.
Bulgaria is again lagging behind the European trend for the growth of interest rates, but by the end of the year an increase of up to two percent is possible.
Mortgage rates remain low, but the property market is stagnant.
The pace of growth in lending has slowed by half - to 14 percent compared to 30% at the beginning of the year, and registered real estate transactions are down for the third quarter in a row.
