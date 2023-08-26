Bulgarian National Bank: Interest Rates on Housing Loans remain at around 2.5%

Business » FINANCE | August 26, 2023, Saturday // 09:08
Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Bank: Interest Rates on Housing Loans remain at around 2.5%

Interest rates on home loans remain at around 2.5%. This is shown by the latest BNB data. However, the cost of loans for current consumption is increasing by 1% for July compared to June.

Bulgaria is again lagging behind the European trend for the growth of interest rates, but by the end of the year an increase of up to two percent is possible.

Mortgage rates remain low, but the property market is stagnant.

The pace of growth in lending has slowed by half - to 14 percent compared to 30% at the beginning of the year, and registered real estate transactions are down for the third quarter in a row.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: loans, BNB, interest rates, growth
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria