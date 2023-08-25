Bulgaria: Vasil Bozhkov landed in Sofia and was Immediately Detained

The wanted Bulgarian businessman Vasil Bozhkov landed in Sofia at 15:02 p.m. He is expected to be taken away by "Border Police" teams, as a detention order has been imposed against him for a period of 72 hours.

According to BNT, Bozhkov has already passed the border control and was detained.

The gambling boss with 19 charges announced his return on his Facebook profile, also posting a photo on a plane. Vasil Bozhkov has been in Dubai since the beginning of 2020, when two investigations against him began. Again on Facebook, Bozhkov announced that he had landed and that he was about to "meet the clubs" (term used in Bulgaria to designate the prosecutor's office i.e. clubs that beat on people).

Traveling with Bozhkov from Dubai are Stoyan Baumeyer, a lawyer from the Geneva Bar Association and Zhana Tanovska-Pesheva, a lawyer from the Sofia Bar Association. They accompanied Bozhkov during his detention and are expected together with the personal lawyer of the businessman, Georgi Gatev, to speak to journalists after.

There are a total of four investigations against Bozhkov. According to one of them, he is accused as a guarantor of the murder of Manol Velev, a gambling boss from Blagoevgrad, and of one of the attacks against Aleksei Petrov. Bozhkov announced his return to our country a day after the funeral of the former beret and exactly eight days after the public shooting of Petrov

In the spring of last year, the businessman announced that he had given testimony in which he accused former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and the media adviser of the GERB leader Sevdalina Arnaudova of corruption. A little later, Borissov, Goranov and Arnaudova were arrested and 24 hours later released without being charged.

