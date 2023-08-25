Bulgarian authorities caught 30 Illegal Migrants at the entrance to Sofia

Crime | August 25, 2023, Friday // 13:10
Bulgaria: Bulgarian authorities caught 30 Illegal Migrants at the entrance to Sofia

A van with illegal migrants was stopped on "Trakia" highway at the entrance of Sofia to the ring road.

When stopped for inspection, about 30 men, foreign citizens, without documents were found in it. They are in good condition, as they claim to be citizens of Afghanistan, it became clear from information of "Focus" from the Sofia Police.

The driver of the van, who is a Bulgarian citizen, apparently aged around 50, was also detained on the spot.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, sofia, Trakia, van
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria