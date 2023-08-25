Bulgarian authorities caught 30 Illegal Migrants at the entrance to Sofia

A van with illegal migrants was stopped on "Trakia" highway at the entrance of Sofia to the ring road.

When stopped for inspection, about 30 men, foreign citizens, without documents were found in it. They are in good condition, as they claim to be citizens of Afghanistan, it became clear from information of "Focus" from the Sofia Police.

The driver of the van, who is a Bulgarian citizen, apparently aged around 50, was also detained on the spot.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg