Bulgaria already has 10 Quotas for the Paris 2024 Olympics

Bulgaria already has 10 quotas for the Olympic Games in Paris, which will be held next summer. Yesterday, Boryana Kaleyn won two silver medals at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Valencia and brought Bulgaria a second individual quota.

Thus, Bulgaria's gymnastics already has a full set of quotas - two in the individual and one in the ensembles. The quotas are not named, but Boryana Kaleyn and Stiliyana Nikolova are expected to represent the country in the individual, if there are no unforeseen circumstances.

Bulgaria already has three visas for the Olympic boxing tournament - for Stanimira Petrova and Svetlana Staneva for women, as well as for Javier Ibanez for men. There are two quotas for Bulgarian swimming - Petar Mitsin will participate in the 400 and 800 meter freestyle, while Josif Miladinov will start in the 100 meter butterfly.

Bulgaria's other two quotas are in sports shooting - Antoaneta Kostadinova qualified for the 25-meter pistol, and Samuil Donkov - for the 10-meter pistol.

A large part of the qualifying tournaments in various sports, including wrestling and weightlifting, which are traditionally strong for Bulgaria, are still to be played. In wrestling, quotas will be handed out at the World Championships in Belgrade, which will be held between September 16 and 24, and at the beginning of the next season there will be continental qualifiers, followed by the final world tournament. In weightlifting, quotas will be distributed according to the world ranking as of April 28, 2024.

At the Olympics in Tokyo two years ago, Bulgaria had 37 quotas, and the country's athletes won three gold, one silver and two bronze medals. The Paris Games will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

