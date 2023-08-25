Bulgaria: Fences around the Soviet Monument in Sofia, “Vazrazhdane” Protest the decision

Since the morning, the Monument to the Soviet Army has been cordoned off with high and thick fences, BTA reported.

In the area of the monument, which is located in the Prince's Garden, there is an increased police presence, uniformed law enforcement officers have surrounded the monument on all its sides.

The monument is already fenced off from "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. and Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. It continues to be fenced off from "Gurko" St. and "Vasil Levski" Blvd.

On the spot are the leaders of "Izpravi se.Bg" and ABV - Maya Manolova and Rumen Petkov, as well as deputies from "Vazrazhdane". Earlier today, the leader of the "Vazrazhdane" party called on his supporters on social networks to go to the monument and oppose its fencing.

"Apparently, after last night's attempt to have clashes at the monument was nipped in the bud, it is now the turn of the sponsors of the provocation to step in. Let anyone who can go there and be with ‘Vazrazhdane’ supporters who have been on duty there for weeks now!", he wrote on Facebook.

From “Levitsata” also threatened to oppose the walling off and dismantling of the monument in a press release sent by “Izpravi se.Bg”, part of the left-wing coalition.

"The police confirmed that this morning they are preparing to fulfill the government's order to fence off the monument and remove the tent camp," commented Maya Manolova.

Manolova told BNR that the installation of the fences was illegal and that a complaint would be filed in court. Manolova also said that the left-wing coalition "Levitsata" has no intention of removing the tent camp in front of the monument. On Facebook, Manolova stated:

"Come. There is simply nothing else to do. All of us at the tent camp are calling our supporters, the various organizations that are here, so that people from the left will come, people from ‘Vazrazhdane’ will come."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg