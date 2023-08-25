Niger's Military Junta says it will allow Mali and Burkina Faso Armies to intervene "in case of aggression”

Niger has authorized the armed forces of Mali and Burkina Faso to intervene on its territory in the event of an attack on the country, Reuters reported, citing a joint statement by the three African countries. This was reported by BTA.

According to the agency, this is a possible sign that Niger's junta plans to continue resisting regional pressure to back down.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is trying to negotiate with the coup leaders, but has warned it is ready to send troops to Niger to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.

Any escalation of the crisis risks further destabilizing the rebel-torn region, as Niger's neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso have said they would support Niger in any potential conflict with ECOWAS.

The foreign ministers of the three countries announced that they had met in Niger's capital, Niamey, to discuss strengthening security cooperation and other common issues.

The statement said the foreign ministers welcomed yesterday's signing by Niger junta leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani of two orders "authorizing the defense and security forces of Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene in Niger territory in the event of an attack".

"The ministers of Burkina Faso and Mali ... confirmed that they reject armed intervention against the people of Niger, which would be considered a declaration of war," the statement said.

