Weather in Bulgaria: Local Rain Showers today

Sunny weather will prevail today. There will be more significant increases in cloudiness before noon over the eastern regions, and after noon over the mountainous regions, but only in some places it will rain for a short time. A weak, moderate north-easterly wind will blow in the eastern regions. Maximum temperatures will be between 32°C and 37°C, in Sofia - around 31°C.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea coast with more significant increases in cloud cover before noon. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 28°C to 30°C. The temperature of the sea water is from 25°C to 28°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains and it will rain only in isolated places. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 23°C, at 2000 meters - around 17°C.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, with isolated showers on Saturday in the western highlands. The wind will be from the east, it will temporarily increase in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will be between 32°C and 37°C, along the Black Sea 26°C-28°C.

It will remain sunny at the beginning of the new week. Temperatures will rise a little more and the maximum on Tuesday will be between 34°C and 39°C, around 30°C along the Black Sea. Later in the day, cumulus-rain clouds will develop over Western Bulgaria and in the far western regions there will be precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms.

