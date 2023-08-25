Bulgaria: Four “Levski” Football Fans Died in a Car Accident

Four PFC "Levski" fans died in a car accident on their way back to Gabrovo after last night's match against Eintracht, "BNT reported. One person survived the serious accident and was taken to hospital.

The accident happened in the area of the village of Bulgarene, and the road remained closed in both directions for several hours.

The car crashed into a truck, reports the Ministry of the Interior.

The accident happened after the diversion for Troyan and Lovech. According to Nova TV, the people were supporters of the "Levski" football club in the car, who were returning from the match in Sofia against FC Eintracht.

They collided exactly around midnight on the I-4 road, but according to BTA, the accident was in the area of the village of Bulgarene.

Traffic from Sofia in the direction of Shumen was diverted along a detour route: along the municipal road network of the village of Bulgarene. Around 6 a.m., the Agency "Road Infrastructure" reported that traffic on I-4 had been restored.

"Levski" equalized against "Eintracht" with a fabulous goal, played a strong match

Bulgaria's PFC "Levski" played a strong game against "Eintracht (Frankfurt)" and finished a 1:1 score in the first game of the playoff for entering the groups of the Conference League. The second leg is next week.

In the 6th minute, the French international Randal Kolo Muani scored a goal that separated the two rivals until the very end. In the added time, the reserve Hassimi Fadiga made a great shot and hit the "cobweb" on the upper right corner of the goal with a light parabola - 1:1.

More than 35 thousand in the national stadium erupted, and "Levski" recorded a valuable point, a good result and kept chances for next Thursday.

Ronaldo made a rare miss at the end of the first half. "Eintracht" did not show that they are among the strong in the Bundesliga, the "blues" showed character, but also showed quality, open football.

