Bulgaria: March in Sofia on the Occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day

A march for the Independence Day of Ukraine in front of the monument of the Ukrainian poet and public figure Taras Shevchenko was held in Sofia. On the "Vazrazhdane" Square, with a minute's silence, on their knees, those present honored the memory of those who died for the independence of Ukraine.

After that, they went on a peaceful march, which was led by two big flags - of Bulgaria and Ukraine. Dressed in shirts with folk motifs, the participants in the procession carried placards with the words "Glory to the Heroes of Ukraine".

"This year we cannot celebrate because Russia is at war with peaceful citizens. Freedom and independence are in the blood of Ukrainians. We want to say to the Bulgarians - thank you for your support," said Olena Kotseva.

The ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk, also took part in the peaceful procession.

The march passed by the church "Sveta Nedelya" and reached the "Ivan Vazov" National Theater, where it ended with a concert.

The Chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council Georgi Georgiev congratulated the Ukrainians on the holiday on behalf of the citizens of Sofia. He pointed out that the Bulgarians have opened their homes and cities to them.

"We continue to support the Ukrainian community in Sofia. The humanitarian program and support measures will continue", he pointed out and added that the most important is the message sent by the citizens, namely that we support the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom.

The columns of the National Theater were illuminated in the colors of the national flags of Ukraine and Bulgaria.

