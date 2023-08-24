Last call for startups to join AWS Global Fintech Accelerator

It’s the last chance for fintech startups to join the AWS Global Fintech Accelerator, a non-equity, online program, launched by Amazon Web Services in collaboration with NVIDIA, a tech giant igniting the era of modern AI, and Vestbee, one of Europe's leading platforms for startups, venture capital firms, accelerators and corporations. The aim of this program is to equip fintech startups with essential tools and resources that can expedite their journey toward AI development and business success.

Global Top VCs await to invest in promising AI-driven Fintech companies

Over a span of six weeks, selected startups will receive extensive support in the areas of AI, cloud technology, business development, and fundraising, along with business support from experienced mentors and advisors. They also stand to benefit from up to $100K worth of AWS Activate Credits. Furthermore, participants will gain access to CEO and CTO’s Alumni Community and worldwide network of partners, industry experts, and VC funds, such as Sequoia Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Greylock Partners, Greycroft Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Index Ventures, Fin Capital, Antler, Better Tomorrow Ventures, Cometa VC, Mastercard, First Check Ventures, Adventure Fund, Ally Ventures, ABSeed Ventures, ALLVP, and IGNIA Partners. Participants will also benefit from a vast selection of partner packages and discounts worth $250k+, including Stripe, Mixpanel, Zendesk, Loom, HubSpot, and many more!

Which startups can apply?

The applications are open for early-stage startups at the pre-seed, seed, and raising Series A stage, operating across NAMER (North American Region), EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and LATAM (Latin America) and developing innovative AI-driven Fintech solutions in the following categories:

Open & Embedded Finance,

Big Data & AIML,

Blockchain & Decentralised Finance,

FinTech-as-a-service,

Financial inclusion & Sustainability,

and others.

The applications for the program will close on August 31st.

How to join the accelerator?

Eligible candidates should submit their applications to the AWS Global Fintech Accelerator here via Vestbee platform before the 31st of August 2023.

More information about AWS Global Fintech Accelerator is to be found at: https://bit.ly/3sps46I

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg