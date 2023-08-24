Bulgaria will ask for the Ban on Ukrainian Sunflower, Oil and Dry Milk to be extended until the New Year

Business » INDUSTRY | August 24, 2023, Thursday // 18:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria will ask for the Ban on Ukrainian Sunflower, Oil and Dry Milk to be extended until the New Year @Pixabay

Bulgaria will propose to extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian sunflower, unrefined oil and dry milk to the country until the New Year. This became clear after a meeting of Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev with sunflower producers and processors in the country.

Otherwise, the meeting ended without an agreement reached between the individual parties in the sector. There will be another meeting after the sunflower harvest - September 15.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunflower, Bulgaria, Ukrainian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria