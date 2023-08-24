Bulgaria will ask for the Ban on Ukrainian Sunflower, Oil and Dry Milk to be extended until the New Year
Bulgaria will propose to extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian sunflower, unrefined oil and dry milk to the country until the New Year. This became clear after a meeting of Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev with sunflower producers and processors in the country.
Otherwise, the meeting ended without an agreement reached between the individual parties in the sector. There will be another meeting after the sunflower harvest - September 15.
