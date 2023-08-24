Bulgaria: More than 400 People gathered at the Funeral of Alexei Petrov

More than 400 people sent off Alexei Petrov, who was publicly shot a week ago.

The funeral began at 11 o'clock. Among those present were Plamen Bobokov, as well as Marcelo Jotov, who together with Petrov was a defendant in the "Octopus" case. Kristiyan Boykov was also present, who was accused of leaking data from the NRA, and then started working in the field of cyber security at one of Alexei Petrov's companies.

Olympic champion Ivet Goranova also honored the memory of Alexei Petrov, who was the president of the Bulgarian Karate Federation.

None of the country's leading politicians attended the funeral.

