Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson compared to the first Republican Presidential Debate garnered Millions of Views

Former US President Donald Trump, who decided to skip the first presidential debate of the contenders for the nomination of the Republican Party, has collected millions of views in an interview on the social network "X" (formerly "Twitter") last night, "on the back" of the appearance of his opponent on "Fox News", reported "Reuters".

Trump's 46-minute interview with conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson garnered more than 74 million views (counting people who watched it or at least got to it). This shows the platform statistics.

Reuters specifies that it is not actually clear how long the interview was watched. "X" statistics also count entering the interview itself, even if the user only scrolled or watched for a few seconds.

Some users may have been counted twice if they watched the interview more than once on different devices.

Carlson released the interview with Trump minutes after the GOP presidential debate began on Fox News last night.

"In this crazy forum, we're probably going to have more ratings than the debate," former President Trump, who has had disputes with "Fox News" on the issue of "misrepresentation" of his personality, in his own words.

Official figures on the number of people who watched the former US president's interview on "X" are expected today. Trump, who lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, is the front-runner for the GOP challenger now.

Carlson, in turn, is looking to win back his audience after his then-rated Fox News original show was pulled from the air in April. The reason was the filing of a defamation lawsuit due to false allegations of election fraud, Reuters recalls.

Since June, Tucker Carlson has regularly published interviews on "X". "I think it was a terrible mistake to get rid of you," Trump told him.

Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, Vivek Ramaswamy eclipsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who along with Trump has dominated the race for the Republican presidential nomination so far this year, in last night's debate. The AP notes that other contenders have shown aggressiveness in their appearances, in the person of the former permanent representative of the United States to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, the former vice president of the United States Mike Pence and the former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie.

"I'm the only person on this stage who isn't bought," said one of the Republican contenders, Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old technology entrepreneur who, according to the AP, no one expected to take center stage in the debates. "Now is not the time for on-the-fly training. We don't need a new recruit," Trump's former vice president, Pence, said in turn.

"Let's just tell the truth. I think Trump was the best president of the United States of this century," is another line from Ramaswamy.

Meanwhile, incumbent President Joe Biden used a video of Nikki Haley's criticism of Trump's policy on the national debt as president at the start of his third major paid election campaign, according to Reuters.

This Democratic challenger's campaign is estimated at $25 million.

Donald Trump will turn himself in at a Georgia prison

Former US President Donald Trump is ready to turn himself in to a Georgia prison today on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election in that state, the Associated Press reports.

Trump himself announced his intentions two days ago on his "Truth Social" platform, in which he wrote:

"I'm going to Atlanta, GA on Thursday to be ARRESTED!"

Donald Trump, who is a candidate for the presidential elections in 2024, circulated the thesis that the accusations against him were an attempt to derail his campaign. The nearly 100-page indictment released last week, however, mentions 41 criminal charges in connection with efforts to reverse Trump's loss in the up-and-coming state three years ago.

Yesterday, Rudolph Giuliani, the former personal lawyer of Donald Trump, former mayor of New York, surrendered in Fulton County, Georgia. The charges against him also touch on the 2020 election in that state. There are a total of 18 defendants, seven of whom turned themselves in at the Atlanta jail yesterday. The remaining 10 defendants named in the Georgia indictment have until Friday to turn themselves in.

The Georgia case is the fourth indictment against Trump. He faces trial in New York state on charges of secret payments to a porn star and a federal trial in Florida for allegedly mishandling classified federal documents. The third indictment in federal court in Washington is for unlawfully seeking to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Despite the allegations, Donald Trump is the undisputed front-runner in the Republican Party in the race for the White House next year. According to various polls, he has a wide lead over his opponents in the party. This is also why he decided to skip the first debate for the 2024 election.

