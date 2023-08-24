Bulgaria’s Defense Minister thinks there was an Explosion on Board Prigozhin’s Plane

Bulgaria's Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev admitted the possibility that an explosive device might have been planted on board the crashed plane in which Yevgeny Prigozhin was traveling.

According to him, it is very unlikely that in this case, it was a missile, because the effect would be completely different.

"We do not have more specific information in this short period, but what we know, and what I know, following the events in Russia for the last 20 years, is the way in which the KGB operates," Minister Tagarev also commented to bTV.

"There are many opponents of the Kremlin who fall from high floors, drink inappropriate tea, are killed by bandits. The case of an airplane crash is not unique," he added.

According to Tagarev, it is unlikely that the case of Yevgeny Prigozhin will affect the military conflict in Ukraine.

"Part of the people employed in this so-called 'company' are already in the ranks of the Russian army. Some are in Africa and have again taken up the task with which they were created by the Russian services. There they regulate political, economic processes and some part is in Belarus," explained the minister.

According to him, it is unlikely that the fighters from "Wagner" will organize and do something similar to what happened on June 24 again.

"We will see what the reaction will be. In general, the group is quite weakened, compared to the situation from about half a year ago," Tagarev added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg