Weather in Bulgaria: Hot Temperatures, Rain and Thunder in some places

It will be sunny before noon. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in some places, mainly in the mountainous regions and Eastern Bulgaria, it will rain and thunder. A weak northwest wind will blow, in the eastern half of the country a moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius, in Sofia around 32°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 29°-32°C. The temperature of the sea water is 25°-27°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains, but after noon it will rain in many places, in some areas and thunder. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 25°C, at 2000 meters around 19°C.

Sunny weather will prevail on Friday. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness, more significant after noon, when it will rain in some places, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria and the mountains.

During the weekend, it will be sunny in most of the country and almost quiet, along the Black Sea the wind will again be moderate, from the northeast. On Saturday afternoon, there will be isolated showers in the southwestern mountainous regions. Maximum temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees.

