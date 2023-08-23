Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Dead after Plane Crash in Russia

August 23, 2023, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Dead after Plane Crash in Russia

A business jet with 10 people on board has crashed in Russia's Tver region, authorities in the country have confirmed.

Rosaviatsia, quoted by TASS, said that among the passengers was businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the private military company "Wagner".

Initially, the Ministry of Emergencies reported that a plane crashed in the Tver region - northwest of Moscow - as a result of which all 10 people on board died.

The crash site is in the Kuzhenkino region, on the road between St. Petersburg and Moscow.

