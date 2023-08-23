Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Dead after Plane Crash in Russia
A business jet with 10 people on board has crashed in Russia's Tver region, authorities in the country have confirmed.
Rosaviatsia, quoted by TASS, said that among the passengers was businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the private military company "Wagner".
Prigozhin was aboard the plane that was downed by the Russian air defenses, per Tass. pic.twitter.com/oyw7OIPTog— Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) August 23, 2023
Initially, the Ministry of Emergencies reported that a plane crashed in the Tver region - northwest of Moscow - as a result of which all 10 people on board died.
BREAKING: Personal acquaintances confirm the death of senior Wagner official Dmitry Utkin, Russian channel Mig of Russia sayshttps://t.co/MD4C2rrgJI pic.twitter.com/EfAx2ptLFw— Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) August 23, 2023
The crash site is in the Kuzhenkino region, on the road between St. Petersburg and Moscow.
