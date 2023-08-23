Bulgaria will send New Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

Politics | August 23, 2023, Wednesday // 15:14
The Bulgarian government decided at its meeting today that Bulgaria will provide new humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of 293,376 leva due to Russia's ongoing aggression. The funds come from the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is specified that the humanitarian aid will be distributed in three equal installments to the Humanitarian Fund for Ukraine/UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the UN Children's Fund and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Tomorrow, there will be a celebration of the Independence Day of Ukraine in Sofia. In this regard, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., a charity initiative is planned in the City Garden, the facade of the "Ivan Vazov" National Theater will be lit up in the colors of the national flags of Ukraine and Bulgaria, and a concert will be performed. Read more about the event here.

