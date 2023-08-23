Bulgaria: Still No Suspect in the Murder Case of Alexei Petrov

"At the moment, we're not working on a political lead in relation to the murder of Aleksei Petrov". This was announced by Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov at a briefing in the Council of Ministers. However, he indicated that this and other versions are being checked. There are no suspects for the murder so far.

"Operative-search measures are underway, there are many established facts and circumstances, they should be checked, for the moment there are no specifics. Sooner or later we will have a result," said Stoyanov. Asked if he knew Petrov, he replied that he had never met him.

On Saturday (August 19), President Rumen Radev said that the Bulgarian citizens are waiting for answers about the role of Aleksei Petrov in the formation of the ruling coalition, what commitments have been made to him and what positions he has been promised and under what conditions. A day earlier, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel answered these questions, denying any involvement of Petrov in the formation of the management formula.

Stoyanov stated that every other day the department received information about Petyo Petrov - "Petyo Evroto", and there was no evidence that he had died, as reported by some media. There is no information as to why Petrov was removed from the Interpol website. The former investigator Petrov, his ex-wife Lyubena Pavlova and the supervising prosecutor Dilyan Deyanov, who investigated the "Izamet" case, have been charged since Friday (August 11), the prosecutor's office announced.

